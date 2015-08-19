FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glencore posts 29 percent fall in first-half earnings
August 19, 2015

Glencore posts 29 percent fall in first-half earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Miner and commodities trader Glencore posted a 29 percent fall in first-half earnings on Wednesday on sliding metal and oil prices and said capital spending next year was expected to be lower than this year.

Glencore, whose trading division has until recently provided some insulation from the global commodities rout hammering other miners, said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was $4.6 billion.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by David Clarke

