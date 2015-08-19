Glencore posts 29 percent fall in first-half earnings

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Miner and commodities trader Glencore posted a 29 percent fall in first-half earnings on Wednesday on sliding metal and oil prices and said capital spending next year was expected to be lower than this year.

Glencore, whose trading division has until recently provided some insulation from the global commodities rout hammering other miners, said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was $4.6 billion.