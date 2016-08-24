FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glencore's underlying profit falls, lowers debt target
August 24, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Glencore's underlying profit falls, lowers debt target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Glencore reported first-half adjusted underlying profit (EBITDA) down 13 percent at $4 billion, but said it was on track to cut debt through asset sales and set a new target to cut net debt to between $16.5 billion and $17.5 billion this year.

It had said in March that it aimed to cut net debt to $17 billion to $18 billion by the end of 2016.

"We have already largely achieved our asset disposals target of $4-5 billion with a diverse and material pool of asset sales' processes also ongoing," Glencore's Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said an upturn in commodity markets had helped, but the company remained "mindful that underlying markets continue to be volatile". (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Mamidipudi Soumithri; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
