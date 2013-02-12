FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Glencore's African copper output climbs in 2012
February 12, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Glencore's African copper output climbs in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Glencore : * Industrial growth projects continue to deliver overall volume improvement * Katanga copper metal up 2%, with cathode production up 7%, in spite of

significant disruption from power shortage * Mutanda copper produced up 37% * Aseng oil field ahead of schedule producing 61.7k bbls/day, with alen field

on schedule to start producing in Q3 2013 * Prodeco own production up 1% despite the three month strike at la jagua. the

expansion plan remains on track * Kazzinc 2012 gold production from own sources was 474,000 toz, an increase of

22%

