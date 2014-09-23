DEALTALK-Iron ore drop puts ambitious Rio bid on Glencore's agenda

(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )

By Silvia Antonioli and Anjuli Davies

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Glencore boss Ivan Glasenberg is not one to shy away from a challenge, or to downplay his ambition.

But investor hopes the commodities giant could make a move for mining rival Rio Tinto - left bruised by a sharp drop in iron ore prices this year - are, at best, premature.

Blockbuster purchases have become a thing of the past for much of the mining sector after many of the mega-deals struck during the last boom soured, leaving billions of dollars in writedowns. Glasenberg, though, has made no secret of his willingness to buy more.

Glencore bought rival Xstrata last year in the sector’s largest ever takeover deal - a $46 billion acquisition that turned it into the world’s fourth-largest diversified mining firm as well as a trading powerhouse. But it has almost no iron ore - Rio’s strongest suit and a commodity where Glencore stands to make substantial trading profits if it buys in at the bottom.

“Ivan has no limit to his ambitions - Rio is more manageable than Anglo American,” one banking source said.

Glencore has been connected to a flurry of potential deals since it listed in 2011, a move aimed at allowing it to buy more. Earlier this month, Glasenberg brushed off long-simmering market talk of an interest in rival Anglo American.

“Glencore has been talking about a tie-up with Rio quite openly,” said a second banking source, adding Glencore could consider an approach to snap up Rio and its coveted high-quality, low-cost mines in Australia’s Pilbara region when the price of iron ore hits its lowest point.

By market estimates, that could be one or two years away.

Prices of the steelmaking ingredient have dropped 40 percent since January, bringing Rio shares down 9 percent. Glencore has risen 12 percent in that time, thanks to base metals.

Skeptics say Rio is not vulnerable enough yet to pressure either Glencore or its potential prey - Glencore could, for now, stick to mid-size deals in specific commodities, like its bid for oil firm Caracal Energy this year.

But there is little doubt that a faster-than-expected turn in iron ore prices could change that.

Analysts at Bernstein calculate that for every dollar fall in the price of iron ore - which accounts for more than 80 percent of Rio profits - its assets lose $1.5 billion in value.

Rio, the world’s second-largest producer of iron ore, is trading at one of the lowest price/earnings ratios among the largest miners, with forward p/e of 9.6 compared to a sector average of 13.2, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.

“There would be no operational synergies, but there would be synergies in marrying the world’s best portfolio of mining assets with the world’s most sophisticated trading business,” Bernstein Research analyst Paul Gait said.

UPHILL CLIMB

A tie-up between Rio and Glencore - with market capitalisations of $97 billion and $78 billion respectively, at current prices - could create the world’s largest and most diversified mining company, leapfrogging BHP Billiton.

First, though, Glencore would have to overcome a combination of reluctant Rio shareholders, antitrust concerns, a combative management team and - ultimately - different cultures.

The takeover of Xstrata, a company founded with a collection of assets bought from Glencore, began on paper as a friendly merger of equals. But that quickly changed, turning into months of brinkmanship and often bitter negotiations - even though Glencore already owned roughly a third of the miner.

Rio’s conservative corporate culture will contrast far more sharply with Glencore’s aggressively entrepreneurial DNA.

Rio’s management is also perceived by market players to be even more unwilling to sell out. Glencore and Rio held talks for months over a potential combination of coal assets in Australia, but have so far failed to agree even on that much smaller tie-up, seen by many as a logical solution to battered prices.

“I think (Rio is) an extremely difficult deal to pull off,” said one fund manager who has shares in both companies but declined to be named given the sensitivity of the subject.

“Most companies are wary of engaging with Glencore because they are pretty good at extracting a good deal.”

Rio Tinto’s shareholders, moreover, are likely to demand a rich premium for some of the world’s best iron ore mines.

“It would be a hostile battle,” said Liberum analyst Richard Knights. “Rio would need to be on its knees in order for a bid to be considered. Maybe if iron ore goes down to $65 a tonne and stays there for a while, and Glencore’s commodities suite improves, then Glencore might think they have chance.”

And even with the blessing of the shareholders, regulators could prove a difficult hurdle. China, the top consumer of iron ore and copper, already showed discomfort over Glencore’s takeover of Xstrata last year.

Although Glencore has very little exposure to iron ore, there is overlap in copper, a key metal for Glencore and in which Rio holds some large deposits too.

Glencore was forced to sell Peruvian copper mine Las Bambas to a Chinese consortium for China to approve the Xstrata deal.

“No doubt China would want its pound of flesh but this is not insurmountable,” a third industry banker said. “It’s a doable deal. I am just not sure shareholders are ready yet.”

Rio and Glencore declined to comment for this story. (Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)