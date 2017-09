JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s mines minister on Friday conditionally withdrew a licence suspension at Glencore’s Optimum Coal Mine following consultations this week with the company, the minister’s spokesman said.

“The company engaged on the issues of concern which resulted in the Minister suspending their operating licence,” Advocate Mahlodi Muofhe said. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)