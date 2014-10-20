FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-S.Africa's NUM says members strike at Glencore coal mine
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 20, 2014 / 10:55 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-S.Africa's NUM says members strike at Glencore coal mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 20 (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Monday its members had downed tools at the Koornfontein coal mine operated by Glencore in a dispute over pay.

The NUM said in a statement the strike began on Friday after talks brokered by a government mediator were deadlocked.

NUM regional secretary Stanley Lebello said around 600 of the union’s members were taking part in the strike, which he said was triggered by a dispute over the structuring of packages for employees who face lay offs.

He said the union was also seeking permission to launch protest strikes at other Glencore operations.

Officials from Glencore could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock and David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.