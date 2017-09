JOHANNESBURG, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Global miner and commodities trader Glencore said on Wednesday it had closed its Eland platinum mine in South Africa due to sinking prices of the metal.

Spokesman Gugulethu Maqetuka said 818 workers were fired while other 60 others were moved to the firm’s other operations. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)