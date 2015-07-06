S.Africa's NUM union mulls legal action over Glencore coal layoffs

JOHANNESBURG, July 6 (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Monday it might take legal action against the government’s mines department if Glencore carries out a plan to cut over 600 jobs at its Optimum Coal unit.

NUM said in a statement that Glencore had, in its view, failed to comply with its social and labour plans regarding severance packages and it was therefore up to the department of mineral resources to “enforce compliance”. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)