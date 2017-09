JOHANNESBURG, Oct 20 (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Monday its members had downed tools at the Koornfontein coal mine operated by Glencore in a dispute over pay.

NUM said in a statement that the strike began on Friday after talks brokered by a government mediator were deadlocked. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)