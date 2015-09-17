Glencore criticised by trade bodies over $2.5 bln share placing

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - British metals group Glencore made a “serious breach” of shareholder protection principles in the way it carried out a recent $2.5 billion equity placing, two trade bodies said on Thursday.

Shareholder pre-emption rights, which give existing shareholders the first refusal on any new share issue, were not applied, the Investment Association and the National Association of Pension Funds said in a joint statement.

“There is no evidence of any suitable consultation with existing shareholders. This sets a very damaging precedent for market practices,” the groups said.

Glencore had no immediate comment to make when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)