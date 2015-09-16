UPDATE 2-Glencore raises $2.5 bln in share sale to rein in debt

* Management takes up 22 percent of new shares

* Sale priced at 2.4 pct discount to Tuesday’s close

* Company aims to cut debt by third by end of 2016

* Share price down 57 pct this year amid commodity market slump (Adds details about placement, analyst comment, context)

By Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Mining and trading group Glencore has raised $2.5 billion through a share placement as investors including senior managers upped their bets on the company to help it cut debt and protect its credit rating.

The London-listed company has been under pressure to reduce its net debt of almost $30 billion - built up through years of rapid expansion - after a slump in prices of its main products, copper and coal.

It announced plans last week to sell assets and new shares and suspend dividends, as well as further cuts in capital spending.

Glencore said on Wednesday it had placed around 1.31 billion new shares, representing 9.99 percent of its share capital, with existing and new shareholders. The sale was priced at 125 pence a share, representing a 2.4 percent discount to the stock’s closing price of 128.05 pence on Tuesday.

“Raising $2.5 billion at such a minor discount to the share price underlies investor confidence in the company and its outlook post the balance-sheet strengthening,” BMO Capital Markets analysts said in a note.

Glencore directors and employees took up 22 percent of the new shares as the company’s executives try to shore up market confidence in the business and retain their stake levels, by percentage - plans reported by Reuters last week.

Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg bought 110 million shares, raising his stake to 1.2 billion shares and maintaining it at 8.42 percent.

The co-heads of zinc, copper and lead, Daniel Mate and Aristotelis Mistakidis, upped their holdings 464 million and 456.2 million shares respectively - also maintaining their percentage stake levels, at 3.22 percent and 3.17 percent.

Glasenberg had said last week that top executives did not wish to be diluted. “Any type of capital raising we do, the senior partners will be participating. We think that is the way to go,” he said.

Glencore also received “very good support” from external shareholders in the placement, according to a company source.

Swiss-based Glencore aims to cut its debt by a third by the end of next year.

Its strategy, which includes shutting down some copper mines in Zambia and Democratic Republic of Congo to support flagging prices, had triggered a rally in its share price last week, but concerns of further falls in commodity prices continue to weigh.

Glencore shares were up 0.6 percent at 128.9 pence at 0902 GMT - but are still down almost 57 percent this year.

After Glencore announced the debt-cutting plans last week, credit-rating agency Moody’s affirmed its Baa2 rating on the company - but changed the outlook to negative, from stable, “to reflect the scope for a prolonged difficult market that may cause a slower recovery in Glencore’s financial profile”.

The agency said the measures announced by Glencore would help strengthen its credit profile but warned challenges could mount if copper prices stayed lower due an economic slowdown in China.

S&P affirmed Glencore’s BBB rating and kept a negative outlook, also citing worries over China and copper prices. (Editing by Louise Heavens and Pravin Char)