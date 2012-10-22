FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-South Africa gives nod to Glencore, Xstrata deal
October 22, 2012 / 8:41 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-South Africa gives nod to Glencore, Xstrata deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Glencore’s $33 billion takeover of miner Xstrata looked set to clear a regulatory hurdle on Monday as South Africa’s Competition Commission recommended that the deal was given the go-ahead.

Glencore, the world’s largest diversified commodities trader, is still waiting for approval from EU antitrust regulators and China’s Ministry of Commerce to buy the roughly 66 percent of Xstrata it does not already own.

The Competition Commission of South Africa, where both companies mine thermal coal, said it recommended that the country’s Competition Tribunal, its anti-trust regulator, approve the deal subject to conditions agreed with Glencore regarding the employment of around 180 employees.

“The commission concluded that the transaction is not likely to lead to a substantial prevention or lessening of competition,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Rhys Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
