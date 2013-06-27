Glencore Xstrata, Tepco settle July coal contract under $90/tonne

PERTH/TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Australia’s largest thermal coal exporter, Glencore Xstrata, and Tokyo Electric Power have settled an annual supply contract starting July 1 at $89.95 per tonne, industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The July coal contract settlement is around 6 percent lower than the annual coal contract between Glencore and Japanese utilities for the financial year beginning April 1, which settled at $95 per tonne, 17 percent lower than the year before.

Australian coal prices have fallen nearly 40 percent from a high of around $130 per tonne in 2011 to around $80 per tonne as weakening demand, especially from top coal consumer China, and global oversupply of the fuel have weighed on prices.

A Glencore Xstrata spokesman was not immediately available for comment and a Tepco spokesman said the company had no comment on the negotiations.