FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Glencore Xstrata, Tepco settle July coal contract under $90/tonne
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
June 27, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

Glencore Xstrata, Tepco settle July coal contract under $90/tonne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PERTH/TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Australia’s largest thermal coal exporter, Glencore Xstrata, and Tokyo Electric Power have settled an annual supply contract starting July 1 at $89.95 per tonne, industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The July coal contract settlement is around 6 percent lower than the annual coal contract between Glencore and Japanese utilities for the financial year beginning April 1, which settled at $95 per tonne, 17 percent lower than the year before.

Australian coal prices have fallen nearly 40 percent from a high of around $130 per tonne in 2011 to around $80 per tonne as weakening demand, especially from top coal consumer China, and global oversupply of the fuel have weighed on prices.

A Glencore Xstrata spokesman was not immediately available for comment and a Tepco spokesman said the company had no comment on the negotiations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.