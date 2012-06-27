FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Glencore, others found guilty of bribing in EU case
June 27, 2012

RPT-Glencore, others found guilty of bribing in EU case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 27 (Reuters) - A Belgian court convicted a subsidiary of commodities trader Glencore and others on Wednesday of bribing a European Union official in return for market-sensitive information.

Glencore Grain Rotterdam, part of the world’s largest diversified commodities trader, was found guilty of paying an EU official’s bumper mobile phone bills and laying on a French holiday to secure information about grain subsidies.

The court also convicted the EU official and some other companies and individuals accused of providing or facilitating bribes.

