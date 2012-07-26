FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Glencore wins Australian approval for Viterra takeover
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 11:23 PM / 5 years ago

Glencore wins Australian approval for Viterra takeover

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 27 (Reuters) - Glencore International Plc , one of the world’s largest commodities suppliers, has won approval from Australian regulators for its C$6.1 billion ($6 billion) takeover of grain handler Viterra Inc.

The green light from Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) follows approval from Canadian Industry Minister Christian Paradis earlier this month, moving the deal a step closer to completion, though approval is still needed by China’s Ministry of Commerce.

In March, Glencore offered to pay C$16.25 per share for Viterra, which owns the largest share of Western Canada’s grain storage and farm supply outlets, as well as nearly all grain storage capacity in South Australia.

Australia’s grains handling industry has been the subject of a government review due to concerns about market dominance, particularly in South Australia.

“We have noted the process improvement undertakings made by Viterra in its responses to the South Australian Post Harvest Working Group Review in the 2010/11 season and we are committed to implementing them,” Chris Mahoney, Glencore’s director of agricultural products.

“In addition, we intend to work closely with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to further refine access arrangements governing South Australian grain ports.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.