Glencore's Viterra bid clears Canada competition hurdle

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 4 (Reuters) - Glencore International PLC said on Friday that Canada’s Competition Bureau has sent the company a letter saying it will not oppose Glencore’s C$6.1-billion ($6.2 bil lion) friendly takeover bid for top Canadian grain handler Viterra Inc.

Glencore is offering to buy Viterra, which has most of its grain-handling, processing and farm-supply operations in Western Canada, and sell off some parts to two Canadian companies, Agrium Inc and privately held Richardson International Ltd.