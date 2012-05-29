FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shareholders back Glencore takeover of Viterra
May 29, 2012 / 5:16 PM / 5 years ago

Shareholders back Glencore takeover of Viterra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, May 29 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Canada’s largest grain handler, Viterra Inc on Tuesday voted ne arly 100 percent in favor of a friendly takeover bid by Swiss commodities trader Glencore International PLC.

The deal required approval of two-thirds of the votes cast.

Glencore offered Viterra C$16.25 per share, or C$6.l billion ($5 .9 billion) in March for the company, which owns the biggest share of Western Canada’s grain storage and farm supply outlets, as well as nearly all grain storage capacity in South Australia.

