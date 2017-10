Nov 9 (Reuters) - Glencore International Plc’s takeover of Canadian grain handler Viterra Inc may not close until as late as Dec. 10, as the companies look to clear the final regulatory hurdle.

China’s Ministry of Commerce continues to review the C$6.1-billion deal ($6.1 billion) and its approval is not expected by Nov. 15, the previous closing date, Viterra said in a statement on Friday.