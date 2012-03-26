FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada minister cites Glencore's marketing reach
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2012 / 2:41 PM / in 6 years

Canada minister cites Glencore's marketing reach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 26 - Canadian Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz highlighted the global marketing reach of Swiss-based commodities trader Glencore on Monday, when asked to comment on Glencore’s bid to acquire Canadian grain handler Viterra.

Ritz said Canadian farmers need access to markets abroad as world food demand grows in coming years.

“It’s going to take trade at the global level to make that happen so certainly companies like Glencore have different avenues of marketing than Viterra has,” he told reporters on a conference call from South Korea.

Viterra itself has operations in several countries and is “not simply a Canadian company either,” he added.

The Glencore takeover bid must be reviewed by the Canadian government to determine whether it is of net benefit to the country, and must also undergo a competition review.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.