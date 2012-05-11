FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saskatchewan seeks conditions on Glencore takeover
May 11, 2012 / 5:30 PM / in 5 years

Saskatchewan seeks conditions on Glencore takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - The government of the Western Canadian province of Saskatchewan said on Friday it wants the federal government to impose conditions on G l encore International PLC’s takeover bid for the country’s top grain handler, Viterra Inc, whose headquarters are in Saskatchewan.

The federal Conservative government must decide whether the foreign takeover is of net benefit to Canada. The independent Competition Bureau is also examining Glencore’s plans to sell parts of Viterra to Agrium Inc and Richardson International Ltd.

