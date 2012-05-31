Xstrata CEO offered 30 mln stg deal in Glencore merger

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Xstrata Chief Executive Mick Davis has been offered a retention package worth almost 30 million pounds to stay on at the helm once the miner joins forces with commodities trader Glencore.

Davis, who is one of the best-paid chief executives in the FTSE 100, has been offered a three-year deal, according to documents sent to Xstrata shareholders on Thursday.

The documents confirmed Glencore’s offer of 2.8 new shares for every Xstrata share held, to conclude its long-standing plan to create an integrated mining and trading powerhouse.

At current prices, given Glencore is already Xstrata’s single largest shareholder with an almost 34 percent stake, that all-share offer values the takeover bid at $30 billion.