FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Xstrata CEO offered 30 mln stg deal in Glencore merger
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 31, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

Xstrata CEO offered 30 mln stg deal in Glencore merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Xstrata Chief Executive Mick Davis has been offered a retention package worth almost 30 million pounds to stay on at the helm once the miner joins forces with commodities trader Glencore.

Davis, who is one of the best-paid chief executives in the FTSE 100, has been offered a three-year deal, according to documents sent to Xstrata shareholders on Thursday.

The documents confirmed Glencore’s offer of 2.8 new shares for every Xstrata share held, to conclude its long-standing plan to create an integrated mining and trading powerhouse.

At current prices, given Glencore is already Xstrata’s single largest shareholder with an almost 34 percent stake, that all-share offer values the takeover bid at $30 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.