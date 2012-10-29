EXCLUSIVE-EU regulators want Glencore concessions on Xstrata deal -source

BRUSSELS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have told trader Glencore to offer concessions to ease concerns about its planned takeover of miner Xstrata, especially the combined group’s large share of the zinc market, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The European Commission, which handles competition regulation in the 27-member European Union, is currently examining the $33 billion deal and has set a Nov. 8 deadline for its decision.

The EU competition watchdog briefed Glencore about its concerns on Friday and has given the world’s largest diversified commodities trader until Tuesday to come up with concessions, the source said.

Glencore and Xstrata were not immediately available for comment.

Analysts say the combined company could have 50 percent of the European market for zinc, making that a logical area of concern for regulators. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; additional reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; editing by Rex Merrifield)