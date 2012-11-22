FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Glencore wins conditional EU okay for Xstrata deal
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

Glencore wins conditional EU okay for Xstrata deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Commodity trader Glencore clinched EU regulatory approval for its $31 billion bid for miner Xstrata on Thursday after agreeing to cut its European Union zinc market share to below 40 percent.

The world’s largest diversified commodities trader must scrap an exclusive zinc sales deal and sell its 7.8 percent stake in world No. 1 zinc producer Nyrstar, the European Commission said in a statement.

“The proposed remedy ensures that competition in the European zinc metal market is preserved, so that European customers such as steel galvanisers and carmakers can continue to produce valuable consumer goods at low prices and good quality,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said.

The combined entity, including the Nyrstar agreement, would have had a 50-percent share of the zinc market in Europe. Antitrust authorities typically worry when market clout exceeds 40 percent.

Ending the Nyrstar sales deal would free up 350,000 tonnes, 16 percent of Europe’s zinc market, and cut the combined group’s 50-percent share to below 40 percent.

The Commission said Glencore also pledged not to buy, either directly or indirectly, zinc from Nyrstar for 10 years and will not take any action to restrict the zinc producer’s ability to compete with it in Europe during that period.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.