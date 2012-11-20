FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Xstrata shareholders snub board on first vote
November 20, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

Xstrata shareholders snub board on first vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Xstrata’s shareholders did not pass a first resolution that would have approved a $31 billion takeover by trader Glencore, subject to a controversial retention package, as not enough investors heeded a recommendation from the miner’s board.

Only 67.8 percent of shareholders voted in favour of the first of two resolutions on the tie-up - short of the necessary 75 percent threshold.

Shareholders, at a meeting in the Swiss town of Zug, are now set to vote on a second resolution, deciding whether or not to approve the deal without the “golden handcuffs” plan to retain key Xstrata managers. This is expected to pass.

The retention plan itself will be voted on separately.

Earlier on Tuesday, Glencore shareholders overwhelmingly backed the deal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
