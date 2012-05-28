Xstrata plans big bonus to retain CEO ahead of Glencore merger-FT

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Xstrata is this week set to reveal a bonus package worth tens of millions of pounds in an effort to retain its chief executive ahead of its merger with Glencore, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The terms must be backed by Xstrata shareholders as part of the proposed merger, the FT said, adding that the deal would be derailed if shareholders fail to back the pay package.

Mick Davis is expected to receive is up to 50 million pounds ($78.2 million), which will keep him at the mining company for the next three years, rather than a performance linked package, people familiar with the terms are cited as saying by the newspaper.

Glencore will this week move into the final stage of its $30 billion takeover of miner Xstrata as shareholders are sent detailed documents on the long-awaited deal.

The terms of the pay package are set to be revealed in those documents, the FT said.