Glencore-Xstrata deal on brink as deadline passes

By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Sinead Cruise

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Glencore’s proposed $30 billion takeover of Xstrata came a step closer to collapse on Friday, as the commodities trader looked set to let slide an informal deadline for it to raise its offer and yield to rival shareholder Qatar.

While Friday is not the final death knell for one of the largest ever proposed deals in the sector, analysts, investors and sources involved in the talks said the fact Glencore and Qatar continued to stare each other down - with only two weeks to go before shareholders vote - had put the deal on the brink.

“It wouldn’t be illogical to say this is 10 percent happening, 90 percent not happening,” one source involved in the negotiations said.

“If you were laying bets, you’d have to say this isn’t going anywhere. It is not clear what the Qatari game is.”

Glencore listed last year, in large part to complete ambitious deals like a merger with Xstrata, in which it already owns 34 percent. The world’s largest diversified commodities trader made its move in February, offering 2.8 new shares for every Xstrata share held.

The long-awaited bid was thrown into question in June, however, when Qatar Holding, Xstrata’s second-largest shareholder as a result of regular buying in the market since February, said it was demanding 3.25.

The unexpected twist means two sides have engaged in what advisers on all sides have likened to a “game of chicken”, with Glencore warning, most forcefully and most recently on Tuesday, that it would stick to its offer.

Qatar, for its part, has made no public comment, but has continued to buy Xstrata shares and sources familiar with the matter say the sovereign wealth fund is showing no sign of yielding yet. It now owns over 12 percent.

“They have both painted themselves into a corner, haven’t they? Both sides want this to happen in a way, but neither of them can fold or concede,” one of Xstrata’s 40 largest institutional shareholders said.

“The only thing that possibly could happen is they move the share ratio to 3, so less than the Qataris want, but still a concession. But they have both been so strident in their views, that the situation looks so tricky.”

DEAL OR NO DEAL?

Friday’s deadline relates to UK takeover rules, which under normal circumstances would require changes to a bid to come at least two weeks before shareholders are called to vote. In this case, Sept. 7 is the date for both Glencore and Xstrata.

Changes could happen after Friday’s deadline, though they could require calendar changes and regulatory approval. Pressed earlier this week on whether a failure to act by Friday meant it would not act at all to change the bid, Glencore sidestepped the question.

Sources on all sides of the deal have cautioned that a lack of clarity over the outcome could persist until the last moment - potentially the vote on Sept 7 - not least because of an apparent lack of active talks between Glencore and Qatar.

“There’s not much to say in a meeting,” the source involved in the negotiations said.

Both Glencore and Xstrata argue they will simply return to life as standalone companies if the deal collapses, with Xstrata concentrating on chasing elusive copper growth in a sector desperate for new deposits. Qatar says its focus is on the long term.

But at least for management at Xstrata - left with two major shareholders and a potentially falling share price if the deal collapses - some minority investors say pressure increases.

“Xstrata shareholders must be happy to retain the longer term growth upside which the standalone entity will offer,” a second top-40 shareholder said.

“But they will have to... press for wholesale changes to the executive and non executive team, who have in no way represented non-Glencore shareholders.”

The other losers in the event of collapse are likely to be the dozens of bankers and nine banks involved in a deal that should have brought in some $130 million in advisory fees in a lean year for dealmaking. Lawyers, accountants and other advisers were set to share a further $70 million.

Instead, the deal looks set to join the list of failed mining mega-mergers - for now at least.

“We are used to this,” shrugged one veteran adviser. “This is just a bigger version of what we have seen before.”