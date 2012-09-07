FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Glencore delays vote on Xstrata bid, hints at deal
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 7, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

Glencore delays vote on Xstrata bid, hints at deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Glencore surprised investors on Friday by postponing a shareholder meeting that had been due to vote on its faltering $34 billion takeover bid of miner Xstrata.

The bid had been teetering on the brink of collapse after Xstrata’s second-largest shareholder, Qatar, said it would vote against Glencore’s proposed offer of 2.8 new shares for every Xstrata share held.

Glencore Chairman Simon Murray gave no details, telling shareholders in Zug, Switzerland only that there had been “developments overnight”, hinting at a potential deal.

“It has happened very recently, overnight,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.