FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Xstrata to vote on July 12 on Glencore deal
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech stock boom gives delivers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech stock boom gives delivers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 31, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Xstrata to vote on July 12 on Glencore deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Shareholders in miner Xstrata will vote on July 12 on commodities trader Glencore’s $30 billion all-share takeover bid, leaving the companies weeks to woo waverers over to one of the sector’s largest ever deals.

Shareholders in Glencore, which already owns almost 34 percent of Xstrata, will vote on July 11.

The structure of the deal, which requires at least 75 percent of shareholders excluding Glencore to approve it, means opposition from investors representing just over 16.5 percent of Xstrata’s total shareholding would be enough to derail it.

Industry analysts believe the deal will ultimately succeed, not least because of heavy stake-building by Qatar, which has built up a share of over 9 percent in Xstrata and is expected to back the deal.

Glencore confirmed it is offering 2.8 new shares for every Xstrata share held. It could still increase that level, if it chose to, before the vote.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.