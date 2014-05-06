FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Glencore copper output up 24 pct, says trading strong
May 6, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Glencore copper output up 24 pct, says trading strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show year-ago copper output 308,000 tonnes, paragraph 3)

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Miner Glencore Xstrata met market forecasts with a 24 percent increase in copper production in the first quarter of 2014 helped by production expansion at its African and Australian operations.

Among the diversified miners, Glencore Xstrata has the biggest exposure to copper, which accounted for almost half of its earnings last year.

The mining company produced 382,000 tonnes in the three months, at the upper end of analysts’ forecasts and up 24 percent from 308,000 tonnes in the same period a year ago.

The increase was driven by the expansion at the Mutanda mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Ernest Henry mine in Australia and improved production at the Collahuasi and Antamina in South America.

Glencore said the performance of its marketing division was overall “strong and in line with expectations”. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
