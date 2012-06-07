FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar lifts Xstrata stake to over 10 pct
June 7, 2012 / 3:26 PM / 5 years ago

Qatar lifts Xstrata stake to over 10 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund has raised its stake in miner Xstrata, in the final stages of a $30 billion takeover by commodities trader Glencore , to over 10 percent, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Qatar has been building its stake consistently in recent months, buying shares most days since the Glencore takeover bid for Xstrata was announced in February, in a move that has turned the reclusive fund into a potential kingmaker in one of the mining sector’s largest deals to date.

It has gone from less than 3 percent to becoming the largest shareholder in Xstrata after Glencore, which holds a stake of almost 34 percent. It now owns 10.05 percent, including written put options.

Qatar - a keen commodities investor unlike neighbours who have sought to diversify away from natural resources - has yet to make a significant comment on the merger or to back the deal explicitly, but is widely expected to support Glencore’s all-share offer when shareholders vote next month.

Qatar will have over 6 percent of the combined company, according to documents filed last week, below Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg, who will have just under 9 percent.

