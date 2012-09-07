RPT-Xstrata directors question Glencore proposal

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Xstrata’s independent directors have thrown a revised $36 billion bid from Glencore into question, writing to the trader on Friday to raise concerns around the new premium and the intention to replace the miner’s boss, Mick Davis, at the helm.

Glencore earlier raised its offer to 3.05 new shares for every Xstrata share held, from a previous offer of 2.8.

“The proposal lacks sufficient information on key elements,” Xstrata said in a statement.

“On receipt of a detailed proposal the board will carefully consider its merits and in particular whether it would represent a takeover of Xstrata by Glencore.”

The directors said the current exchange ratio represented a premium “significantly lower than would be expected in a takeover”. They added that replacing Davis as chief executive and scrapping retention plans represented “significant risk”.