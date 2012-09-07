FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Xstrata directors question Glencore proposal
September 7, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-Xstrata directors question Glencore proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Xstrata’s independent directors have thrown a revised $36 billion bid from Glencore into question, writing to the trader on Friday to raise concerns around the new premium and the intention to replace the miner’s boss, Mick Davis, at the helm.

Glencore earlier raised its offer to 3.05 new shares for every Xstrata share held, from a previous offer of 2.8.

“The proposal lacks sufficient information on key elements,” Xstrata said in a statement.

“On receipt of a detailed proposal the board will carefully consider its merits and in particular whether it would represent a takeover of Xstrata by Glencore.”

The directors said the current exchange ratio represented a premium “significantly lower than would be expected in a takeover”. They added that replacing Davis as chief executive and scrapping retention plans represented “significant risk”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
