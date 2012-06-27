FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glencore to consider changing Xstrata pay package
June 27, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 5 years ago

Glencore to consider changing Xstrata pay package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Glencore, battling to save its $30 billion offer for miner Xstrata, said on Wednesday it would consider changing the management incentive arrangements that have angered investors.

Glencore said it would consider a proposal from the board of Xstrata in relation to certain amendments to the management incentive arrangements that were proposed as part of the deal.

Glencore is suddenly having to fight to save the deal after Qatar, Xstrata’s second largest shareholder, shocked the market with a surprise demand for better terms on Tuesday. Glencore did not refer to that issue in its statement.

