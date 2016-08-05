FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 5, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Glencore halts Zambia copper mine output after deaths

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with suspension of production at all Mopani operations)

LUSAKA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Glencore's Zambian Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) has halted production at all its operations after four miners were killed in separate accidents, a company official said on Friday.

MCM on Thursday suspended production at its Mufulira underground mine after three miners were electrocuted, the official, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

Last week another miner was killed in an accident at a Mopani shaft in Kitwe, local media reported.

"The latest position is that we have suspended all production related operations across all Mopani facilities to facilitate investigations into the severe mines accidents that we have experienced in the recent past," the official said.

Apart from the Mufulira underground shaft in Mufulira, Mopani also owns the Nkana underground shaft, South Ore Body shaft and the Mindola shaft in Kitwe.

Glencore is investing more than $1.1 billion in Zambia to sink three shafts at MCM with new technology that will extend mine life by over 25 years. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia and Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

