Glencore lifts suspension of output at Zambia copper mine- trade union

LUSAKA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Glencore's Zambian Mopani Copper Mines unit has lifted its suspension of production at an underground mine that followed the death of three miners in an accident, a labour union official said on Saturday.

"The suspension of output across all Mopani Copper Mines operations was lifted at midnight after all employees involved in production were briefed on the importance of following safety rules," the official from the Mine Workers' Union of Zambia told Reuters. He declined to be named.