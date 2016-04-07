FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glencore investment will boost Zambian economy - Moody's
April 7, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

Glencore investment will boost Zambian economy - Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, April 7 (Reuters) - Commodity miner and trader Glencore’s decision to invest in a new Zambian copper mines will spur economic growth to 5 percent in 2018, ratings firm Moody’s said on Thursday.

“Glencore’s investment will reduce production costs and increase the efficiency and profitability of Mopani copper mine shafts,” Moody’s said in research note, noting the investment was a signal of a return of investor confidence in Zambia.

Glencore said last week it was investing over $1.1 billion to sink three copper mine shafts in Zambia. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)

