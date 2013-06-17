Glencore unit to purchase alumina from Orbite's proposed plant

June 17 (Reuters) - A unit of Glencore Xstrata plc entered into an agreement with Orbite Aluminae Inc to purchase smelter-grade alumina (SGA) from its proposed plant in Quebec.

Under the terms of the agreement, Glencore International AG will buy all the output from the clean technology company’s first SGA plant in Quebec for an initial term of 10 years, Orbite said in a statement.

Orbite and Glencore will also undertake negotiations for Glencore’s potential financial participation in the ownership and operation of the proposed SGA plant in Quebec, Orbite said.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.