Glencore appoints former Morgan Stanley boss Mack to board
June 12, 2013 / 6:22 AM / 4 years ago

Glencore appoints former Morgan Stanley boss Mack to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Glencore Xstrata has appointed former Morgan Stanley boss John Mack as an independent director as it rebuilds its board after a shareholder vote last month saw the departure of all former Xstrata directors.

The recently-merged commodities group said it had also appointed Peter Grauer, chairman of information provider Bloomberg, as an independent non-executive director, while Peter Coates, a veteran of the group, would be executive director.

The group said its search for a new chairman continues, after the abrupt exit of former Xstrata chairman John Bond last month.

