FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Glencore Xstrata to repurchase convertible bonds worth $600 mln
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 16, 2014 / 8:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Glencore Xstrata to repurchase convertible bonds worth $600 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Glencore Xstrata Plc

* Intends to invite holders of bonds to tender their bonds for repurchase by glencore for cash ( “repurchase”).

* Invitation by glencore finance (europe) s.a. To holders of its outstanding usd2,300,000,000 5.00 per cent. Convertible bonds due 2014

* Glencore is targeting an aggregate principal amount of approximately usd 600 million for repurchase.

* Purchase price that glencore will pay for each bond will be determined pursuant to modified dutch auction procedure with a minimum purchase price per bond of 108.50% of principal amount of such bond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.