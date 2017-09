Feb 11 (Reuters) - Glencore Xstrata PLC : * Says total own sourced copper production up 26 pct to 1.5 million tonnes * Says 12 months African copper up 43 pct to 398,600 tonnes * Says collahuasi increased production 58 pct to 195,600 tonnes, with H2 2013 up 91 pct compared * Says an increase of 21% in iron ore mineral resources to 4.6 billion tonnes of contained