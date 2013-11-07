FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Glencore Xstrata says PASAR copper plant shut ahead of typhoon
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
November 7, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

Glencore Xstrata says PASAR copper plant shut ahead of typhoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The PASAR copper smelter and refinery in the Philippines has been shut before a typhoon is expected to make landfall early on Friday, a spokesman for majority owner Glencore Xstrata said.

The closure is a precautionary measure, the spokesman said, given the expected path of typhoon Haiyan, a category five storm with gusts of up to 250 kph.

The PASAR plant is in Leyte province, southeast of Manila. The typhoon is expected to hit between the central islands of Samar and Leyte.

PASAR was closed after a fire last year, which stopped production for about six months, and then restarted in July 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.