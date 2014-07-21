FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Glenfiddich seeks Drambuie in 100 mln stg scotch merger -Sky News
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 21, 2014 / 9:06 PM / 3 years ago

Glenfiddich seeks Drambuie in 100 mln stg scotch merger -Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Glenfiddich, the scotch whiskey business owned by William Grant & Sons, is looking to buy Drambuie, the brand owned by the MacKinnon family, in a 100 million pounds ($170.76 million)takeover, Sky News reported late Monday.

William Grant & Sons is among an initial crop of bidders for Drambuie, which is being pursued by other suitors including the French maker of Remy Martin cognac Remy-Cointreau, the news service reported citing insiders whom they did not identify. (bit.ly/1p8mlrp)

Sky News said that a number of other major drinks groups, including Diageo and LVMH, are understood to have opted not to make offers for Drambuie.

William Grant could not be reached for a comment outside of normal business hours. ($1 = 0.5856 British pounds) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.