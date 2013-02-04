FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Glenmark Pharma announces discovery of new monoclonal antibody
February 4, 2013 / 9:32 AM / in 5 years

India's Glenmark Pharma announces discovery of new monoclonal antibody

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said on Monday it has discovered a new molecule that can be used to treat diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease.

The new molecule, named GBR 830, is an anti-OX40 monoclonal antibody, Glenmark said in a statement, adding that OX40 is responsible for some autoimmune diseases.

The company said it has initiated studies for an investigational new drug (IND) application to be filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in Mumbai; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

