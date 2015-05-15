FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Supreme Court bars Glenmark from selling copies of Merck diabetes drugs-sources
May 15, 2015

India's Supreme Court bars Glenmark from selling copies of Merck diabetes drugs-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - India’s Supreme Court has blocked Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd from selling copies of U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc’s diabetes drugs Januvia and Janumet, sources with knowledge of the matter said after a court hearing on Friday.

The court has, however, allowed Glenmark to continue to sell existing inventory, the sources said.

Merck sued Glenmark in 2013 for infringing a patent it has on sitagliptin, the chemical compound in Januvia and Janumet. Glenmark sells the medicines under the brand names Zita and Zita-met. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai)

