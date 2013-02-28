FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GLG's Esprey among those arrested by FSA -source
February 28, 2013 / 5:11 PM / 5 years ago

GLG's Esprey among those arrested by FSA -source

Laurence Fletcher

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Carl Esprey of hedge fund firm GLG was one of three men arrested in London on Wednesday as part of an investigation into insider dealing, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Man Group said an employee in its GLG Partners LP division had been arrested by Britain’s financial markets watchdog and police on Wednesday, but gave no name and declined to comment on whether Esprey was involved.

Esprey, a portfolio manager at GLG since 2008, did not respond to an email sent to his work address or to a message sent on social networking site LinkedIn. A call to his work phone was directed to the press office.

On Wednesday, Esprey, 33, became inactive on the register of the Financial Services Authority, which licences operators in the sector.

The FSA said on Wednesday it had arrested three men, aged 33, 37 and 39, on suspicion of insider dealing and market abuse. It did not name the individuals or their employers. The three were released on bail on Wednesday night after questioning. No charges have been brought.

Man said the FSA investigation concerned its employee’s actions as a private individual and that neither Man nor GLG was the subject of investigation. It added the employee had been suspended and was cooperating fully with the FSA.

Esprey has over 10 years’ experience in financial markets and previously worked at mining group BHP Billiton’s corporate finance department in London, according to a GLG statement last year.

