REFILE-BRIEF-Glintt to manage contact centers of Fidelidade Group

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Glintt Global Intelligent Technologies SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it signed a contact centers managment contract with Fidelidade - Companhia de Seguros, Multicare - Seguros de Saúde and Cares - Companhia de Seguros, all part of Fidelidade Group

* Estimated contract value of 20 million euros ($24 million)

* Contract duration of 36 months, effective as of Jan. 01, 2015

