FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-BRIEF-Glintt to manage contact centers of Fidelidade Group
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
January 8, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Glintt to manage contact centers of Fidelidade Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix the dateline.)

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Glintt Global Intelligent Technologies SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it signed a contact centers managment contract with Fidelidade - Companhia de Seguros, Multicare - Seguros de Saúde and Cares - Companhia de Seguros, all part of Fidelidade Group

* Estimated contract value of 20 million euros ($24 million)

* Contract duration of 36 months, effective as of Jan. 01, 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1yDZPOk Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8472 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.