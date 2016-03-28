FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Global Ferronickel seals 4.5 mln WMT nickel supply deal with Chinese buyers
March 28, 2016 / 6:01 AM / a year ago

Philippines' Global Ferronickel seals 4.5 mln WMT nickel supply deal with Chinese buyers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, March 28 (Reuters) - Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc , the Philippines’ second-biggest nickel ore miner, said on Monday it had signed contracts to ship a total of 4.5 million wet metric tonnes of nickel ore to Chinese buyers including Baosteel.

The company will deliver the volume, which accounts for almost 90 percent of its 2016 production target, for a period of one year at spot prices, it said in a statement.

Baosteel has placed an order for 1 million WMT, while a company called Tsingshan has committed to buy 2.5 million WMT, Global Ferronickel said.

The third buyer is Shanghai International Trade, buying 1 million WMT, it said.

Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Richard Pullin

