Philippines' Global Ferronickel waits for prices to recover before share sale
July 29, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

Philippines' Global Ferronickel waits for prices to recover before share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, July 29 (Reuters) - Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc , the Philippines’ No. 3 nickel producer by output, said on Wednesday it would pursue a planned follow-on share sale this year if the stock price more than doubles by October.

The stock had lost about 50 percent this year as of Wednesday’s close at 1.38 pesos, amid a slump in nickel prices.

“If the price does not improve by October, then likely we’re not going to make it within the year. We still want to sell at above 3 pesos,” Executive Vice President Dante Bravo told reporters after a shareholders’ meeting.

The miner originally planned to launch the offer in March, looking to raise $300 million to $400 million at a maximum price of 4.38 pesos per share to finance a nickel project in the southwestern province of Palawan.

But it had to postpone the share sale while waiting for regulatory approvals. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
