FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danish government to recommend Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jet - sources
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Danish government to recommend Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jet - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 11 (Reuters) - The Danish government will recommend the purchase of 27 F-35 stealth fighter jets built by U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The recommendation, first reported by Denmark’s TV2 News, will be followed by a public comment period, said one source, who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Denmark would be the 11th country to buy the radar-evading fighter jets, joining the United States, Britain, Australia, Turkey, Italy, Norway, the Netherlands, Israel, South Korea and Japan, which have already placed orders.

The decision marks a victory for Lockheed, which is still chasing orders in Canada and several other countries. It marks a setback for Boeing Co, another U.S. weapons maker that mounted an expensive last-ditch marketing effort for its older F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, and the Eurofighter consortium that includes Airbus Group SE. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom and Tim Hepher in Paris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.