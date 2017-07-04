ROME, July 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Untreated
wastewater from cities is used to irrigate 50 percent more
farmland worldwide than previously thought, leaving some 885
million people exposed to the risk of diseases, including
diarrhoea and cholera, a study said on Wednesday.
Crops covering almost 36 million hectares - an area roughly
the size of Germany - are irrigated with water from rivers and
lakes used by cities within 40 km (25 miles) upstream to
discharge sewage, according to an international team of
researchers.
About 80 percent of these crops - 29 million hectares - are
in countries with very limited wastewater treatment, such as
China, India, Pakistan, Mexico and Iran, according to the paper
published in the journal Environmental Research Letters.
The study was the first to use remote sensing and geographic
information systems (GIS) for its data analysis, improving on
earlier estimates based on case studies and guesswork,
researchers said.
Untreated wastewater, even when diluted, poses health risks
for both farmers and consumers, said Pay Drechsel, one of the
authors.
"In wastewater we have a lot of faecal contaminants from
excrement," Drechsel, a scientist at the International Water
Management Institute (IWMI), told the Thomson Reuters Foundation
by phone.
Farm workers can get skin infections from contact with
contaminated water, while consumers are at risk of contracting
worms, diarrhoea and even cholera from vegetables eaten raw, he
said.
Pollution from human and animal waste affects nearly one in
three rivers in Latin America, Asia and Africa, and some 3.4
million people die each year from diseases associated with
pathogens in water, according to the United Nations.
The threat will get worse as the global population grows and
informal settlements not supported by proper infrastructure
spring up in rapidly expanding cities in developing countries.
"As long as investment in wastewater treatment lags far
behind population growth, large numbers of consumers eating raw
produce will face heightened threats to food safety," said the
study's lead author Anne Thebo, of the University of California,
Berkeley.
In March U.N. experts said governments should see treating
wastewater not as a costly problem but a valuable resource that
could be used to meet growing demand for freshwater, energy and
raw materials.
Wastewater contains nutrients such as phosphorus and
nitrates which can be turned into fertiliser while treated
sludge can be turned into bio gas.
