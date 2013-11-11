FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Assets managed by the world's top 500 fund firms -research
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 11, 2013 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Assets managed by the world's top 500 fund firms -research

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The world's 500 largest fund
firms saw assets under management rise 8 percent in value to $68
trillion in 2012, $1 trillion below 2007's record levels,
research shows.
    The Pensions & Investment/Towers Watson World 500 survey
showed fund managers had more than clawed back the 3 percent of
assets lost in 2011 by the end of last year. The 2012 figure is
more than double the volume of assets under management in 2002.
    A dozen of the 20 largest fund managers are based in the
United States. The remaining eight are in Europe.
    U.S. asset managers have increased their share of assets in
the research from 42 percent to around 50 percent during the
past 10 years, mainly at the expense of Japanese and Swiss asset
managers, who have seen their market share drop to 7 percent and
4 percent, respectively.
    European managers' assets and US-based managers' assets have
increased by about 8 percent and 13 percent respectively.
    
    The table below ranks fund firms by total assets under
management, in U.S. millions, as of Dec. 31, 2012
 Rank   Manager                    Country           Total
                                                     assets
 1.     BlackRock                  U.S.              $3,791,588
 2.     Allianz Group              Germany           $2,447,820
 3.     Vanguard Group             U.S.              $2,215,216
 4.     State Street Global        U.S.              $2,086,200
 5.     Fidelity Investments       U.S.              $1,888,296
 6.     AXA Group                  France            $1,474,568
 7.     J.P. Morgan Chase          U.S.              $1,431,165
 8.     Bank of New York Mellon    U.S.              $1,385,863
 9.     BNP Paribas                France            $1,303,989
 10.    Deutsche Bank              Germany           $1,247,477
 11.    Capital Group              U.S.              $1,147,411
 12.    Prudential Financial       U.S.              $1,060,250
 13.    UBS                        Switzerland       $999,758
 14.    Amundi Asset Mgmt.         France            $961,245
 15.    HSBC Holdings              U.K.              $910,000
 16.    Goldman Sachs Group        U.S.              $854,000
 17.    Franklin Templeton         U.S.              $781,769
 18.    Natixis                    France            $779,317
 19.    Northern Trust Global      U.S.              $758,943
 20.    Wellington Mgmt.           U.S.              $757,729

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.